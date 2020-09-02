Lawton Correctional Facility has 10 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC).
The GEO-owned facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, can hold 2,682 inmates at its capacity.
According to the ODOC, of the 10 inmates at the Lawton facility who have tested positive for the virus, there have been no recoveries, as of Tuesday. Of those who have tested positive, they are housed in one unit with six in quarantine for 14 days due to precautionary measures. All 10 inmates are held in isolation inside their cells to keep them from exposing others who are not sick.
The ODOC quarantine process separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to COVID-19 or are potentially exposed to a contagious disease are kept separate to see if symptoms develop.
No staff have been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.
The contact tracing for the origins of the virus’ entry into the prison are unavailable.
Lawton Correctional Facility is one of three privately-owned prisons in Oklahoma. The facility in Cimarron is slated to close Sept. 15. There are 24 state-owned and managed facilities.