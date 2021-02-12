A pickup rolled after going too fast for Wednesday’s icy conditions, sending a Temple woman to the hospital in serious condition.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Pamela A. Cummings, 58, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she was admitted in serious condition with head and leg injuries.
Cummings was driving a Ford pickup northbound on Southwest 11th Street around 1:40 p.m. when, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported, she was going to fast for the icy conditions and went off the roadway to the left 1/10-mile south of Tinney Road. The truck rolled an unknown number of times before hitting a fence and coming to rest on its driver’s side. Cummings was pinned inside for just over a half-hour before Lawton firefighters freed her from the wreckage.
A passenger, Skylar L. Hobbs, 31, of Temple, was not injured in the wreck.
Both, driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Dickinson cited traveling too fast for the icy conditions as the collision’s cause.