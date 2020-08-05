Comanche County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into allegations of telephonic terrorism of a Geronimo man.
The man spoke with a deputy on Monday regarding unknown scam messages. When the deputy made contact, the man offered more details about strange text messages from an unknown Northern Virginia phone number.
According to the report, the man said he’d received a text stating that he called for services from Sexual Trafficking Organization and that he didn’t honor the agreement. He was told he would have to send $2,000 to make good or his and his family were in jeopardy.
The man then received three videos and six pictures from the same numbers. The deputy read the messages and saw photos of “human bodies that had been dismembered, decapitated and heads of unknown people,” the report states. The videos weren’t played as a precaution to them possibly having viruses attached.
Detectives will be back in contact with the man to speak, along with collect the messages, photos and videos.