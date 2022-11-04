Teens enrolled in Comanche language classes say they are the generation that will save what some fear is a dying language.
Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center became part of the effort this year, creating a Comanche language session taught by Martie Woothtakewahbitty under the center’s world language curriculum. Woothtakewahbitty isn’t a stranger to the language classroom: since 2019, she’s been teaching two Comanche language/culture classes in Elgin Public Schools, a course that school has been offering since she was a seventh-grader in that class in 2007.
Between the two systems, Woothtakewahbitty has about 70 students ranging from middle school to high school seniors; about 20 with LPS, almost 50 with Elgin. For Elgin, the class is a long-standing foreign language credit, while students in Lawton’s Life Ready Center are taking the new course as an elective. But there is a similarity in the reasons the area’s younger residents want to learn Comanche.
“I wanted to get more into my culture,” said Lawton High senior Leah Pewewardy.
Pewewardy believes that learning the language is a step in learning her culture and history, preserving all three for the future. She said she has heard Comanche spoken, but it wasn’t something that was familiar. She said there was a fluent elder in her life who spoke to her in Comanche. But, that woman is gone, meaning there now is no one she can talk with, and that may be one of the biggest reasons for taking the class.
She hopes others will take it too, helping to train multiple young people to speak their native language. That also fits into her own life goal.
“Passing it on to my own kids,” she said, adding she already is sharing with her brothers. “I’m showing them what I’m learning.”
Sharing doesn’t stop with family. Pewewardy works in a day care center where some children are starting to learn the fundamentals of Comanche, so she can share what she learns with them as well. That learning and sharing is important.
“It is,” she said firmly, explaining what she learns can be passed on to others to keep the language alive.
Tristan LeBarre, a MacArthur High School senior, joined the Lawton class several weeks after it had begun, but his learning began quickly. That’s important to LeBarre, who is part Comanche but who recently moved to the area, so he is new to Comanche language and culture.
LeBarre said he was intrigued by the idea of a Comanche language class when he saw it was an option. It’s not his first language class; he’s taken Spanish, but didn’t find that class particularly interesting.
“This is a lot more fun,” he said, adding he’s also drawn to what he can learn about “being native Comanche and my culture.”
His goal: being able to greet people in Comanche and, ultimately, hold a conversation. LeBarre has begun to explore the culture and attend events, and said he would like to begin speaking to people and understand what they are saying.
“That’s the cool thing: to know what they are saying,” he said, adding he wants to follow conversations and understand the lyrics of songs.
Like his teacher, LeBarre said it is important for people his age to learn Comanche so they can preserve the language for future generations. And, while many people may not be familiar with the Comanche Nation and its people, language and culture, increasing the language base can change that, LeBarrre said.
Arlene Schonchin, an eighth grader at Elgin Middle School, is a Comanche who wants to know about her culture.
“I was raised by a tribal member,” Schonchin said, of the reason she wanted to enroll in the class.
Her initial goal is simple: carry on a conversation with others who understand Comanche. But, she said the class is about more than language; it also is opening doors to Comanche culture and history.
Schonchin has people in her life who speak Comanche, including her grandmother and an uncle, and she has heard the language spoken during her youth at tribal events. So, she can speak the language “a little,” but wants to become more proficient. It’s important to be able to hold a conversation with others who speak Comanche, she said, adding that learning the language means she can share what she knows with others.
“I’m excited to be learning the language,” she said.
Lily Pifer, a ninth grader at Elgin High School, said she opted to return to the class to fulfill her school’s required foreign language credit (she had some exposure to Comanche in sixth grade), but as a freshman, her goal is to gain a familiarity with the language, culture and history of a tribe that has numerous members around the Elgin area.
Pifer said she really doesn’t have a background in the Comanche language, so the class is a definite learning experience as she works toward learning about the culture and holding a conversation. With learning comes understanding, and she believes understanding is important for herself and others.
“All language is important,” she said. “This is a people’s identity.”
That’s why Pifer agrees that it is important for youths to learn Comanche, so they can help preserve the language.
“There aren’t a lot of first language speakers left,” she said, adding it’s up to the next generation to carry on traditions.
LeAnn Tahsequah, a junior at Elgin High School, is a Comanche who has people in her life who speak the language. But, while Tahsequah has heard the language spoken, she does not speak it herself. That’s why she enrolled and her goal is the same as some of her classmates: become proficient enough to speak the language comfortably and, perhaps, learn a bit about her family.
“I want to be able to speak my language,” she said, adding her goal is to learn it well enough to pass Comanche on to her siblings and her own children.
That’s the reason she also is involved in the Youth Education Program, whose goal is teaching language and culture to the Comanche Nation’s young members. And, as a tribal princess, she said it is important to be able to introduce herself in Comanche at events.
“I want to be able to teach them Comanche, too,” she said, adding her goal is to bring the language back into common usage “and make a change.”
JaMarcus Jarvis, an Elgin sophomore, is Comanche on his mother’s side, and he’s delighted he can share what he is learning as he learns himself.
“At home, I talk to my Mom,” Jarvis said.
Jarvis said his mother is proud her son is learning Comanche, and he said his goal is to spread the language beyond his family, where is is part of the younger generation of scholars. Like him, Jarvis’ older sister is in her second year of Comanche language classes. His older brothers are familiar with the language; one brother has three children, meaning the potential for the native language to be learned in a new generation.
Letting the language die out means “no more,” and Jarvis said he doesn’t want that to happen.
“I’m part Comanche. And, I want to learn more about my culture,” he said.