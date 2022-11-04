Teens enrolled in Comanche language classes say they are the generation that will save what some fear is a dying language.

Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center became part of the effort this year, creating a Comanche language session taught by Martie Woothtakewahbitty under the center’s world language curriculum. Woothtakewahbitty isn’t a stranger to the language classroom: since 2019, she’s been teaching two Comanche language/culture classes in Elgin Public Schools, a course that school has been offering since she was a seventh-grader in that class in 2007.

