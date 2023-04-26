Lights
Comstock

MARLOW — A Saturday morning wreck east of Marlow investigators blame on sleepy driving sent two teens to an Oklahoma City hospital.

A 17-year-old female driven unidentified due to being a juvenile, and Camden D. Propest, , 18, of Duncan, were taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The driver was admitted in fair condition with head and a neck injury, and Propest was admitted in stable condition with a head injury, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.



