MARLOW — A Saturday morning wreck east of Marlow investigators blame on sleepy driving sent two teens to an Oklahoma City hospital.
A 17-year-old female driven unidentified due to being a juvenile, and Camden D. Propest, , 18, of Duncan, were taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The driver was admitted in fair condition with head and a neck injury, and Propest was admitted in stable condition with a head injury, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The teen girl was driving a Nissan Altima westbound on Oklahoma 29 shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday when she went off the asphalt roadway to the left, struck a culvert and a stop sign and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its wheels near Maxwell Road, about eight miles east of Marlow, Trooper Jake Mackey reported.
Two passengers went in personal vehicles to Duncan Regional Hospital where they were treated and released.
The use of seatbelts and whether anyone was ejected remains under investigation, according to the report.
Mackey reported the driver was sleepy and attributed that as the cause for the wreck.
