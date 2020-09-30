A pair of teens are in jail for a Sept. 22 pellet gun shooting spree across north Lawton.
Barry Alberty, 19, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
On Tuesday, Christopher Edwards, 17, was charged as an adult for a felony count of use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon, records indicate. That crime is punishable with between two years to life in prison.
Alberty and Edwards are accused of being behind a spree of pellet gun shootings throughout Lawton’s north side on Sept. 22.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Nissan Altima was seen driving around shooting at people with a pellet gun, striking numerous people and property.
One person was injured and hospitalized after being shot, according to the affidavits. The injured victim was an 11-year-old girl who was shot in the eye while walking on Northwest Denver. Another injured person reported being shot in the back of the head and in the arm and leg in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street.
During a traffic stop on Cache Road, Alberty spontaneously told police he didn’t shoot anyone. An automatic pellet gun and a 9mm handgun were found under the passenger seat.
Edwards told police Alberty had picked him up and had told him he’d been driving around shooting, the affidavit states. He denied being involved and said he didn’t know about the handgun under his seat.
Alberty is being held on $25,000 bond, and returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate. As part of his bond conditions, he is not to possess any firearms.
Bond was set at $50,000 for Edwards. His preliminary hearing was set for 11 a.m. Dec. 18.