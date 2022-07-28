Lawton police continue to investigate the July 9 death of a teen girl walking on Interstate 44.
The 17-year-old was struck by a vehicle around 5 a.m. near the Southwest 11th Street on and off ramps of Interstate 44. She died at the scene, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
The girl has not been identified publicly.
After issuing a call for help from the public to help identify the Dodge pickup missing a chrome folding mirror on its driver side, and the driver, on July 19, police had success.
Grubbs said progress continues to be made, although no charges have been filed as of Wednesday.
“Our Traffic Unit is still investigating and waiting on some warrants,” he said.
If you have any information, please call 580-581-3272.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.