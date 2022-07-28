Tape

Lawton police continue to investigate the July 9 death of a teen girl walking on Interstate 44.

The 17-year-old was struck by a vehicle around 5 a.m. near the Southwest 11th Street on and off ramps of Interstate 44. She died at the scene, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you