FREDERICK — A wreck between teen drivers in Tillman County was blamed on failure to yield to an already turning truck.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jonathan Burleson, 18, of Frederick, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in stable condition with leg injuries following the Wednesday afternoon wreck at the intersection of Tillman County roads 220 and 182, southwest of Frederick.
Burleson was the passenger in a GMC Yukon driven by Gerardo Saldana that was traveling westbound on County Road 182 shortly before 4:30 p.m. Trooper Taylor Bunting reported that a Nissan Xtera driven by an unidentified 16-year-old traveling southbound on the gravel-surfaced County Road 220 failed. He said the Nissan failed to yield as the Yukon was turning left and they collided.
Saldana, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured. The report states that Burleson was unbelted.
The driver of the Yukon and his four 15-year-old passengers were not wearing seatbelts. The driver was treated and released from Memorial Hospital, the report states.