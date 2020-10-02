A teen hobbling home from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning refused help from police.
An officer patrolling westbound on West Lee Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m. noticed a black male walking with a severe limp. According to the report, there were calls earlier in the night regarding a possible gunshot victim with a wound to the leg who was in the area.
The police officer made contact with the male just west of Southwest 27th Street and W. Lee. The teen was “uncooperative,” according to the officer, and said, “I’m a minor and I don’t have to talk without a guardian present,” the report states. The officer noticed a small hole in the upper left thigh of the teen’s pants as well as a blood spot near the knee region.
The officer noticed the teen he was having difficulty while seated on the curb and appeared to be in pain, but the teen wouldn’t provide details about what happened, the report states. He tried to convince the officer that nothing was wrong with his leg and went so far as raising his pants leg to show that nothing was wrong. However, a small circular hole was seen in the inner region of his left knee.
The officer took the teen to a home in the 4200 block of Southwest Summit Avenue and spoke with a woman who said the teen stayed there with his sister. According to the report, when asked if she wanted the teen to be medically checked out, she replied, “we will take care of it when I get him in and find out what happened.”
Around 2 a.m., the officer was called to Southwestern Medical Center regarding a gunshot victim and spoke with with the teen’s grandmother. At the time, the youth remained uncooperative with the officer and wouldn’t provide details about what happened. He said he was “playing basketball, started walking home, got pulled over by the cops, and then realized he had been shot,” the report states. He refused to tell where the shooting happened.