Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that left a teen injured with a gunshot wound and two other teens under arrest.
Police were called shortly before 5 p.m. to the parking lot outside Chuck-E-Cheese, 1726 NW 82nd, following the incident.
The injured teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The condition is unavailable; however, Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, said the victim is alive. Officials have not said if the victim is a boy or girl.
Two arrests have been made, Grubbs said.
“Individuals involved were juveniles, so we are unable to give names,” he said. “Not at this time, it is still being investigated and we cannot talk to the parties involved without their legal guardians.”