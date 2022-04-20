A Lawton teen pleaded guilty Wednesday to causing the 2021 death of a 12-year-old boy through careless gunplay.
Prayeon Jackson, 15, entered his guilty plea to a felony count of first-degree manslaughter through defense attorney Debbi Maddox before Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe, records indicate. Jackson was charged as a youthful offender due to the nature of the crime.
Under Oklahoma law, the first-degree manslaughter charge allows Jackson to be sentenced as an adult due to the nature of the charge.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is requesting Jackson receive 25 years under Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision.
Tayloe continued the sentencing phase of proceedings to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28, records indicate.
Jackson’s plea offers responsibility for shooting Erick Berry, 12, while playing with a handgun while with friends at Summit Ridge Apartments, 6921 W. Gore on July 19, 2021. The bullet struck Berry in the head and he died the next day at an Oklahoma City hospital.
Witnesses told investigators that once Berry was shot, Jackson got up from the couch and said, “Help me, I just shot him and then ran down the stairs to the front door,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Jackson remains held in Department of Juvenile Affairs custody on $250,000 bond. Tayloe ordered that reports be filed under seal.