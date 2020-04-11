With the ordinance being introduced that will require Lawtonians to wear a mask or another form of cover when in public, many are having to learn how to make their own masks.
Angeline Hartline, 16, already has a head start, though the masks she's been making haven't been for herself.
At just 14, Hartline began working as something of an apprentice at MC Leathers & More, the motorcycle apparel shop owned by Rudy Perez at 1404 W. Gore. She was a quick study from day one as an employee, showing a business-savvy nature beyond her years, leading Perez to call her a "little entrepreneur."
It also was during that year that Hartline, under the tutelage of Sonja Carver, learned how to sew. Last week, the Lawton High student decided she wanted to use that talent to give back to those close to her.
"The people I stay with, my adopted parents, they're older and have immune system issues that make them prone to the virus," Hartline said. "Nobody is able to find masks around, and we don't want to lose anyone important to us."
Hartline decided she wanted to make face masks for her legal guardians, as well as others who may be most susceptible to the COVID-19 virus. Even though his shop is currently closed, Perez gave Angeline permission to use the sewing machine and work station in the store.
She still needed materials, though. And in a twist of fate, while starting a project to help her adopted parents, she received a helping hand from one of her biological parents.
"My birth mom is actually my next-door neighbor and she gave me the fabric," Hartline said. "She had a big pile of it. I didn't realize she had that much."
Hartline spent most of last week laying out the material and learning how she was going to make something she had never made before. It wasn't until Monday that she made her first batch of masks, 14 of them, which went largely to her family and to Nora O'Neal Adult Daycare. Because schools have started back up (virtually, of course), Hartline will be focusing on school work most of the time, but still plans on churning out masks as often as possible. And while she is working pro-bono and she and Perez are giving the masks away for free, Perez said he's already received at least one offer to buy masks.
"A guy with Stripes (Convenience Stores) texted me and requested 10 masks," Perez said.