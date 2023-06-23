Following a review of his sentencing after being released from the Oklahoma Juvenile Authority, a convicted killer was ordered to serve 17 years in prison for an April 2021 shooting death.

Zaire Ameri Brown, 18, of Lawton, pleaded guilty in May 2022 in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

