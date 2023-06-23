Following a review of his sentencing after being released from the Oklahoma Juvenile Authority, a convicted killer was ordered to serve 17 years in prison for an April 2021 shooting death.
Zaire Ameri Brown, 18, of Lawton, pleaded guilty in May 2022 in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate.
Presiding Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Brown on Wednesday to 25 years in prison for the murder charge with eight years suspended and 17 years to serve. Due to the nature of the crime, he is to serve at least 14 years and six months before consideration for parole. He must also register to the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offender registry.
Brown also received an additional five years to serve concurrently for the gun charge.
With his plea, Brown admitted he shot and killed Richard Anderson during an April 18, 2021, incident outside Phillips 66, 1202 Cache Road. Brown was 16 at the time of the incident.
According to investigators who viewed the store security video, it began with a verbal argument between Tevin and Richard Anderson and another man that escalated.
The video shows Brown walking up behind Richard Anderson and shooting him several times in the back and neck.
Tevin Jamal Anderson, 30, was also charged with a felony count of accessory to first-degree murder and is scheduled for the September/October jury trial docket.
Tevin Anderson was convicted by a Comanche County jury in January for shooting and killing Jennifer Gibson, 47, on April 18, 2021. He was sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison as well as a concurrent 10 years in prison for a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
