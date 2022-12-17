The teen killed in a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Cache Road has been identified by family.
William Heverling III, 17, was killed when his motorcycle collided with the rear of a pickup in the 6300 block of Cache Road, according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist with funeral expenses.
Lawton police continue to investigate the wreck and haven’t released any new information.
Police and first responders were called around 7 p.m. to the wreck and found Heverling injured in the eastbound lane in front of the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 6310 Cache Road. Although treated at the scene, Heverling later died, according to police.
The wreck is being investigated by the LPD Traffic Division. What is known, according to police, is the eastbound motorcycle crashed into the rear of the larger vehicle, throwing the teen driver from his bike.
The occupants in the other vehicle were not injured.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.