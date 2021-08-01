Accused of shooting an apartment occupied by a mother and toddler son while targeting a person fleeing, an 18-year-old Lawton woman is now in jail on $50,000 bond.
Eryonna Yvonne Hall made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Witnesses told police on July 16 that Hall was across the street from Sanders Heights Apartments, 2401 SW Jesse L. Davenport fighting with another female. Events soon took a turn towards a potentially deadly result.
According to the probable cause affidavit, she took a bag from a man with her and pulled out a handgun before approaching a person in the street with the handgun raised. That person took off running and Hall is accused of squeezing off a gunshot at the moving target.
Police discovered the bullet struck the side of an apartment building. Inside the affected apartment at the time of the shooting was a woman and her 2-year-old son, the affidavit states. Neither one was injured.
Police made contact with the man seen giving Hall the bag. According to the affidavit, he had blood visible on his clothing. He has not been arrested or charged.
Hall has a September 2016 juvenile adjudication in Comanche County for assault and battery on a peace officer and transfer of bodily fluids on a government employee, records indicate.
Held on $50,000 bond, Hall returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 15 for her preliminary hearing conference.