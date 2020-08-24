BRAY — A Marlow teen was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being ejected following a Sunday morning wreck that began with a police pursuit.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that shortly before 1 a.m., the unidentified 17 year old boy was driving a Hyundai Sonata at a high rate of speed eastbound on Oklahoma 29 while being pursued by Duncan Police for suspicion of driving under the influence. The teen lost control while driving through the construction zone, 2/10-mile west of Bray, and overturned an unknown number of times before coming to rest on the vehicle’s wheels. Trooper Zachary Johnson reported the teen driver was ejected.
A passenger, Jonathan Velez, 19, of Duncan, was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.
Johnson reported the teen’s condition at the time of the wreck and if seatbelts were in use remain under investigation.