OKLAHOMA CITY — A little over a month since being taken into custody, Johnny Sapcut was indicted Wednesday for the Feb. 14 death of his grandmother.
Johnny Sapcut, 18, was indicted for one count of second-degree murder by the U.S. Western District Court, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
A 911 call from what investigators said sounded like a woman in distress came the morning of Feb. 14 from a home near Elgin. Responders found Sapcut covered in blood and a woman was found dead. They were the only people in the home, according to the probable cause affidavit. Investigators said Sapcut told them his grandmother was dead and directed them to a knife that was recovered as evidence.
Due to the incident happening on Comanche Nation land, coupled with Sapcut and his grandmother being members of the tribe, the case is being prosecuted in federal court, according to the Western District.
If found guilty, Sapcut faces a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, five years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and mandatory restitution.