A pair of teens accused of burglary, auto theft, a shooting and an ill-advised run from police are in custody.
The 15-year-old accused of pulling the trigger that wounded a female is being charged in the adult court system as a youthful offender.
Steven Prescock, 15, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Due to the violent nature of the charges, Prescock was charged as a youthful offender.
Lawton police were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday to 302 NW Ridgeview Way to a burglary in progress. The victim said she and her juvenile son were asleep when they heard someone shuffling through things in their house, Officer Hunter Phillips stated.
The woman said two small-sized suspects dressed in black and wearing hoods ran out of her garage and got in a tan sedan, the probable cause affidavit states. She said they appeared to be juveniles and must have gotten into the home by using the garage door opener in her silver Ford Mustang that was also stolen.
Several Xbox controllers, a headset, an Xbox, two silver bracelets and one large silver chain were reported stolen.
While taking the information, Phillips stated, a call came in of a female being shot at 813 NW 31st, just four or five blocks away from the burglary. The victim, while being treated for her wound, said the gunfire came from the passenger side of a Ford.
Phillips saw the car and initiated a traffic stop at Northwest 34th Street and Ferris Avenue. The officer noted the driver barely was able to see over the steering wheel. A chase followed but ended in the cul-de-sac at Ridgeview.
A 13-year-old male fled the driver’s side and hopped a fence. He dropped to the ground and surrendered when Phillips ordered him down, the affidavit states. The passenger, Prescock, was also in the yard and when told to stop, instead, climbed a “very tall chicken coop and jumped the eight-to-nine-foot privacy fence and ran south,” Phillips stated. The coop was guarded by jagged wire and a hot wire.
Police caught up with Prescock, who had been the passenger in the Mustang. He was covered in sweat, wearing all black with mud and dirt all over his clothes and he’d suffered fresh cuts to his ankles and chin, the affidavit states.
In the area of the foot chase, a loaded Diamondback 9mm pistol was recovered as well as the reported stolen property, according to the affidavit. Both teens were later taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and their parents notified.
During Thursday’s initial appearance, Prescock received his Youthful Offender rights. He was appointed counsel through the Oklahoma Indigent Defense Services.
Held on $100,000 bond, Prescock returns to court at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.