An Oklahoma City teenager made his initial court appearance Thursday for an allegation he shot his father to death in December 2022.
Braquise Sellers, a.k.a. “Bama,” 14, appeared Thursday in Comanche County District Court for felony a count of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, records indicate.
The State is seeking life without the possibility of parole for the offense, calling Sellers “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible,” according to the charge.
Sellers is accused of killing his father, Brock Sellers, during a Dec. 5, 2022, incident at Bellaire Apartments, 622 SW Bishop. Brock Sellers was found next to his car in the parking lot, dead from multiple wounds to his back. Spent shell casings were found nearby.
Brock Sellers lived at the apartment with his wife, his 16-year-old daughter and his younger son, Braquise Sellers, the warrant affidavit states.
During questioning, investigators said Braquise Sellers lied about being in the parking lot with his father to take some movie and CD cases from the car he said his father was sitting in, according to the affidavit. He said he was walking away when he heard his father yelling at someone on his cellphone. He said when he got to the apartment, he heard multiple gunshots.
Witnesses and dash camera video identified only the father and son being outside at the time of the shooting. The sound of nine gunshots also were heard in the video, the affidavit states.
Investigators saw a video Braquise Sellers posted to his Instagram page two days before the shooting. The video showed him holding a handgun later identified as having been given to his father by his stepmother. The message on the video read: “As soon as I got a Glock I went and slid for the gang,” according to the affidavit.
Police recovered several handgun magazines, bullets and an unloaded Taurus handgun and a black holster, the affidavit states. Following DNA testing at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, it was learned Braquise Sellers’ DNA was found on the gun. The bullet casings in the parking lot also matched to being fired from the Taurus handgun.
Held in the Juvenile Detention Center on $1 million bond, Sellers returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference.