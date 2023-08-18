Jail
GeoStock

An Oklahoma City teenager made his initial court appearance Thursday for an allegation he shot his father to death in December 2022.

Braquise Sellers, a.k.a. “Bama,” 14, appeared Thursday in Comanche County District Court for felony a count of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you