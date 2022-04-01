The report of shots fired in a wooded field west of a Lawton elementary school put it on lockdown Thursday afternoon and resulted in the arrest of a teen carrying a gun.
Police first received the report of someone shooting at kids west of Hugh Bish Elementary, 5611 NW Allan-A-Dale Lane, around 4:25 p.m. Soon after, an emergency radio dispatcher relayed word someone had been shot.
Within minutes, however, fire and ambulance personnel staged near the scene were released; no injuries were reported.
The incident prompted Lawton Public Schools authorities to lock down the school where some students were in an extended day program. The lockdown was lifted within an hour.
A short time later, a teen carrying a handgun near the Patriot 13 Theater, 2803 NW 67th, was arrested.
Officers continued to patrol the area in search of a possible second teen suspect. However, it is unclear one existed.