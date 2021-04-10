ALTUS — An 18-year-old man is in jail awaiting his initial appearance for the April 4 hit-and-run death of an Altus bicyclist.
The Altus Police Department issued a statement Friday that Zackery Soderlund was taken into custody and transported back to Altus. He and his car were taken into custody Thursday in Pottawatomie County.
Robert Adams, 31, was killed while riding a bicycle in the alley of the 200 block of South Main Street, according to Altus Police.
Responders were notified at around 9:23 a.m. April 4 about a man lying in the alley. He was discovered along with his damaged bicycle.
According to Altus Police, the hit-and-run happened around 3:43 a.m. Adams was struck by a small, two-door car that was seen driving the alleyway twice around the time of the incident. Investigators believe the same vehicle eventually circled the block where the image is captured on video from the Altus Cab Company, located in the 200 block of South Grady.
A suspected vehicle was seized Monday night in Snyder but turned out to be a red herring.
On Thursday morning the investigation led Altus Police and agents of the District III Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force to Pottawatomie County where Soderlund was taken into custody and transported back to Altus. He is believed to be the driver.
The fatal incident isn’t the only illegal activity Soderlund’s accused of. Investigators believe Soderlund burglarized an Altus medical marijuana dispensary shortly after the collision.
Soderlund is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a felony arrest warrant for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, records indicate. He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday.