A Lawton teen pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for the 2018 death of a toddler left in his care.
Zy’Quan K. Kelley, 19, of Lawton, was sentenced by Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth to 30 years in Department of Corrections custody with a $1,000 fine and court costs, records indicate. He will be allowed to apply for sentencing modification and received credit for time served.
Kelley has been in jail on $100,000 bond since he was charged in December 2018 with first-degree murder as a youthful offender.
“On or about the 23rd day of October, 2018, in Comanche County, I caused the death of Allisa Francis by acting with a depraved mind in putting her to bed with force and violence,” Kelley wrote in his plea. “It was not my intention to cause her death.”
Marquavis Katez Kelley, 21, also was present at the apartment at the time of the child’s death and was arrested for enabling child abuse. He offered testimony in the case.
According to court documents, Kelley had been watching the toddler overnight at an apartment on Motif Manor when around 2:40 a.m., his brother, Marquavis Kelley, heard the toddler crying in a bedroom. According to the court affidavit, he heard the voice of Zy’Quan cursing and yelling at the girl to stop crying. Marquavis Kelley said he then heard what sounded like four loud smacks and then noticed the child was not crying anymore, nor was she making any noise. He entered the room and found the toddler to be unresponsive. Kelley walked out of the room, passing him without saying a word.
The Kelley brothers went into the room to check on the 2-year-old “twice over the next several hours,” court records show. The child remained motionless the whole time.
At 8 a.m., the Kelley’s mother came home from work, along with the girl’s mother, Catherine Francis, who was also arrested and charged with enabling child abuse. The boys’ mother went to sleep at 9:45 a.m., at which point the child was still unresponsive and cold.
Authorities were finally called at 10:03 a.m., more than six hours after the initial incident. During that time frame, no medical attention was sought, according to court documents.
According to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s report, the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the head.” The child also suffered numerous injuries across her body.
In documents from Marquavis Kelley’s arrest and charge, the girl was described as healthy and having no prior health issues. However, according to the affidavit from Zy’Quan Kelley’s arrest, the girl had been “nauseated, vomiting and could not keep food down” beginning four days before the incident.
Marquavis Kelley remains in jail on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 for his preliminary hearing, records indicate.
Francis, who also remains in jail on $100,000 bond, waived her right to a jury trial on Jan. 9. She announced her intention to change a not guilty plea to guilty, records indicate. Due to COVID-19’s closure of the courthouse, her judgment and sentencing were postponed until 1:45 p.m. Oct. 22.
