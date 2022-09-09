Lawton Police identified the driver of a late-August wreck that killed a 62-year-old woman.
According to police, Mason Mulvaney, 18, was driving the vehicle on Aug. 27 which crashed into and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold at the intersection of Northeast Flower Mound Road and Cache Road. She was the only occupant of her vehicle.
Chaos followed the wreck, according to police.
One vehicle went through a fence from the wreck. It struck power lines causing power outages as well as a small grass fire. A Lawton Police officer responding to the wreck wrecked en route and was treated at a local hospital.
Mulvaney and two juvenile passengers were hospitalized from the wreck. They have been released in the hospital and are recovering at home while the investigation continues, according to police.
No charges have been filed, as of Friday afternoon.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.