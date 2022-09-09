Tape

Lawton Police identified the driver of a late-August wreck that killed a 62-year-old woman.

According to police, Mason Mulvaney, 18, was driving the vehicle on Aug. 27 which crashed into and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold at the intersection of Northeast Flower Mound Road and Cache Road. She was the only occupant of her vehicle.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.