A 19-year-old man was jailed on $25,000 bond after he was charged with killing a Lawton couple in a September 2020 vehicle wreck in southeast Comanche County blamed on drunk driving and speeding.
Caden Trace Rowe, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received two felony counts of first-degree manslaughter as well as misdemeanor charges of speeding and failure to stop or yield at a stop sign, records indicate. The manslaughter charges are each punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Rowe is accused of being intoxicated when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Southeast 135th Street and Bishop Road and killed Eric, 35, and Isaura Cabrera, 34, the night of Sept. 26, 2020, according to the charges. The couple operated the Duncan branch of Cali-Burrito.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Comanche County first responders were called to the wreck around 10 p.m. and found the couple dead inside their Chevrolet pickup. According to the probable cause affidavit, evidence showed Rowe was driving a Chevrolet 1500 pickup westbound on Bishop Road when he ran the stop sign and slammed into the Cabrera’s southbound pickup.
The Cabrera’s two small children were in the back seat of their truck, according to the OHP. They were admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. One boy was flown there and admitted in fair condition with arm and head injuries, the report states. The second boy was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later admitted to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with a trunk injury.
Rowe was also flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with a leg injury.
Investigators conducted a blood draw of Rowe at the scene. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab found his blood alcohol content was 0.202 – the limit to be arrested for DUI is 0.08. It was determined he was driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the collision, the affidavit states.
Rowe returns to court at 3 p.m. May 17 for his preliminary hearing conference. As part of his bond conditions, he is not allowed to operate any motor vehicles.