A 19-year-old man is in jail on $100,000 bond for an April robbery investigators say was primed by the intention to “get some weed.”
Dashawn Paul Dan Dearing made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court, where he was charged with a felony count of robbery with a weapon along with a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer, records indicate. The felony count is punishable by no less than five years in prison.
Dearing was arrested early morning of April 30 for allegations he resisted police after police said he confessed that he and a partner were fleeing after robbing someone “to get some weed.”
Lawton Police Sgt. D.J. Halligan and Officer Briar Adams were called around 2 a.m. to 637 SW Arbuckle to a robbery in progress, according to the probable cause affidavit. When they arrived, two men were seen running toward the Bellaire Apartments, 622 SW Bishop, and the officers gave chase.
Hallagan looked into the bed of a pickup and saw one of the suspects hiding inside, Adams said. The man, later identified as Dearing, jumped out and tried to run but was Tasered by Hallagan, the affidavit states.
When Dearing fell and was taken into custody, he told Hallagan that he had a pistol in his front pocket, according to the affidavit. A loaded Ruger .22 caliber pistol was recovered.
While being arrested, Dearing “made a spontaneous statement that he and his friend were going to rob a person to get some weed,” Adams reported. He said when they saw a police car approach, they ran. Adams reported he “randomly” said that he and his buddy were doing a drug deal when he held a pistol to the victim’s stomach and stole the marijuana in a container, the report states.
One of the victims was brought to the scene and identified the man as one of the suspects. According to the police report, she told investigators that two males kicked in her door, put a gun to her head and told those inside to “empty their pockets.” She ran to a neighbor’s house and called police while the suspects took a PlayStation 4, numerous games and some clothes. Those items were recovered, however, the stolen cash was not.
It was later learned that Dearing had a prior burglary arrest in 2019 and had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for the charge, the report states.
Dearing, who is being held on $100,000 bond, is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. July 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.