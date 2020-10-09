A teen pleaded guilty in a pair of cases Thursday, avoiding a jury the day his trial was slated to begin.
Brandon Dvonne Alexander, 19, pleaded guilty Thursday before Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth to felony charges of possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, first-degree robbery, threatening to perform an act of violence and feloniously pointing a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison per charge.
By pleading, Alexander admitted he took part in the September 2019 home invasion of a couple while their juvenile children were inside their apartment at Avondale Point Apartments, 2704 NW 52nd.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Alexander, known to the victims as “Hammer,” pointed a gun in the face of the man and he another suspect forced their way into the home. Alexander grabbed the woman by the hair, pointed the gun at her head and demanded money and marijuana, threatening to kill her. Various items were stolen including cash, electronics and phones.
Alexander pleaded guilty to a felony possession of stolen property allegation in 2018 while he was a juvenile, records indicate.
In the other case, Alexander pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm. He faces up to another 10 years for the felony charge.
In this case, Alexander admitted to firing several gunshots at a car passing by the apartment complex at 4759 NW Motif Manor. According to the affidavit, he said he’d shot at the car because he recognized its driver as a fellow member of the Hoover gang he was on the outs with. No injuries were reported.
A blind plea is a guilty plea without a set sentence and is different than a standard plea bargain where the attorneys work out an arranged sentence. Alexander leaves his fate in the hands of Neuwirth.
The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and has scheduled sentencing for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15, records indicate.