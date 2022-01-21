DUNCAN — Already accused of a spree of auto burglary, a Stephens County teen is in jail on $250,000 bond for a host of new allegations.
To top it off, his mother is accused of hiding him from the law.
From having a gun he shouldn’t have, to attempts to escape arrest and rounding with threats of violence against a sheriff’s deputy, investigators said Levi Carrigan Wilkinson is looking at trouble ahead.
Wilkinson was wanted by the law for allegations he looted at least 10 vehicles on Jan. 3 at the Town and Country RV park in Marlow. An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 14 for his arrest for 11 felony counts stemming from the crime.
Investigators were blessed with evidence identifying Wilkinson as the burglar after his cell phone was found at the scene, according to the probable cause affidavit. Inside its case, he’d also left his two Probation and Parole appointment cards with dates and times to meet with his officer in charge.
Wilkinson’s home at the Chisholm Trail RV Park was checked on Jan. 4 but he wasn’t there. Two women said they’d been with him and parked at a dispensary near the Marlow RV park while he did his business but didn't know about the burglaries until after.
On Monday, investigators learned he’d returned home when the park manager called to say Wilkinson had just stopped by to try and pay for his rent, the affidavit states. He was seen in his mother’s truck.
Thirty minutes later, law enforcement found the truck at the Ace Hardware parking lot in Duncan. When a deputy tried to make contact, Wilkinson bailed from the passenger side on foot and crossed Oklahoma 81, the affidavit states. He was taken into custody a short time later. So was the truck's driver: his mother, Julie Wilkinson, a.k.a. Myers.
Investigators said at the time of arrest, Wilkinson had a 9mm “Ghost gun” with him, meaning it was assembled from different parts. A convicted felon, he’s prohibited from having any sort of gun.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Vann said Wilkinson moved his hands from behind his back when he was arrested. When it was noticed, he responded he “might as well try,” suggesting he was attempting an escape, according to the affidavit. He then said, “I’m not talking.”
When Wilkinson was told he was being charged for being a felon in possession of a handgun, Vann said he “got extremely loud” and yelled at him and another deputy.
Once inside the Stephens County Detention Center, he was told to face the wall. Instead, he turned and threatened to assault the other deputy, the affidavit states.
Wilkinson was put into a restraint chair. He responded with a threat to the other deputy: “When I get out, I’m gonna kill you,” Vann said.
The mother said when Wilkinson asked her for help and told her he had an active arrest warrant, “she did not believe him,” according to the affidavit.