A Lawton teen is accused of being a “youth gone wild” for what is described as a violent outburst against police involving a Kia used as a weapon.
Donovan Davis, 16, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged as a youthful offender with felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, resisting police and for driving without a valid driver’s license, records indicate.
Due to the violent nature of the charges, Davis is being charged as an adult. The assault with a deadly weapon charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Police were called shortly before midnight Dec. 28, 2020, to a reported hit-and-run at Northwest Morford Drive and Gore Boulevard.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a green Kia Soul had been tailgating another vehicle driven by a Lawton police officer. The Kia pulled next to the officer’s car and someone inside shouted. The officer identified himself and said the Kia drove off.
However, following a quick U-turn, the Kia came driving back at the officer who was standing outside his vehicle, forcing him to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit, the affidavit states. The Kia struck the officer’s vehicle, came back around and the driver tried to grab the officer’s phone as he dialed 911.
Police pulled the Kia over at Northwest Morford Drive and Gore Boulevard. According to the affidavit, David refused to get out of the front passenger seat, lowered down and told the police to “shoot me.” When officers worked to get him out of the car, Davis is accused of kicking and hitting them. They finally got him into custody and the initial officer accused him of being the driver.
Davis is being held at the Comanche County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.