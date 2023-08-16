Tape

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for an Oklahoma City teen accused of shooting his father nine to 10 times, killing him in December 2022.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Braquise Sellers, a.k.a. “Bama,” 14, for a count of first-degree murder – deliberate intent, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you