An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for an Oklahoma City teen accused of shooting his father nine to 10 times, killing him in December 2022.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Braquise Sellers, a.k.a. “Bama,” 14, for a count of first-degree murder – deliberate intent, records indicate.
The State is seeking life without the possibility of parole for the offense, calling Sellers “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible,” according to the charge.
Sellers is accused of killing his father, Brock Sellers, during a Dec. 5, 2022, incident at Bellaire Apartments, 622 SW Bishop. Brock Sellers was found next to his car in the parking lot, dead from multiple wounds to his back. Spent shell casings were found nearby, Lawton Police Detective Abe Woelfel stated.
Brock Sellers lived at the apartment with his wife, his 16-year-old daughter and his younger son, Braquise Sellers, the warrant affidavit states. Woelfel stated that at that time, none of the family were considered suspects.
During questioning, Braquise Sellers said he was in the parking lot with his father to take some movie and CD cases from the car he said his father was sitting in, according to the affidavit. He said he was walking away when he heard his father yelling at someone on his cellphone. He said when he got to the apartment, he heard multiple gunshots. He said he’d run outside with his stepmother and brother to find the elder Sellers lying in the parking lot, Woelfel said.
Braquise Sellers told Woelfel his father kept a handgun for protection but that he hadn’t seen him with the gun in over a week. He told the detective he was aware his father had a dashcam on the front of his car but didn’t believe it worked, Woelfel stated.
That’s when Detective Bradley Delozier informed him it did work and, besides his mother’s voice, only his and his father’s voices were heard as well as the sound of nine gunshots, the affidavit states. Woelfel stated the sound of footsteps running away and a door closing were heard afterwards.
The daughter told investigators Braquise Sellers “probably hated Brock Sellers” and didn’t want to live with him, according to the affidavit. She said they had been living with their mother in Oklahoma City months earlier before moving back to live with their dad and stepmother.
The girl told police her brother is a “liar” who “tells lies all the time,” Woelfel stated. She believed it was possible Braquise Sellers killed their father, the affidavit states.
Woelfel saw a video Braquise Sellers posted to his Instagram page two days before the shooting. In it, he was holding a handgun later identified as having been given to him by his stepmother, Woelfel stated. The message on the video read: “As soon as I got a Glock I went and slid for the gang,” according to the affidavit.
A neighbor told police of hearing gunshots and seeing Braquise Sellers running to his family’s apartment, according to Woelfel.
A search of the apartment turned up a handgun magazine with bullets in it under a TV stand along with an unloaded extended magazine, partially loaded magazine, 9mm bullets, an unloaded Taurus handgun and a black holster, the affidavit states. Following DNA testing at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, it was learned only Braquise Sellers’ DNA was found on the gun, Woelfel stated. The bullet casings in the parking lot also matched to being fired from the Taurus handgun.
A $250,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Braquise Sellers’ arrest.