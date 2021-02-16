Virtual classes offer a versatility for students and teachers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the format is best for everyone.
Lawton Public Schools — like many schools across the nation — crafted virtual classes as an option for students and staff when the COVID-19 pandemic made it apparent not everyone was going to be able to return to school in the traditional manner in August 2020. For Lawton, that meant asking parents what format they wanted for their children, then matching materials, technology and, most importantly, staff, to those who would attend their 2020-2021 academic year online.
John Song, who is teaching high school students in a digital format, said his tech savviness prompted his assignment to a digital classroom.
“They knew from my interview I was a preferred candidate for virtual,” said Song, who is teaching geometry and an elective called media production (but added some in-person classes to his week this semester).
Teachers must adjust
There is a difference between the digital and traditional in-person classroom, and teachers must adjust for that.
“You lose one of the best parts of teaching, interaction with kids, that relationship building and coming together as a class,” Song said. “But at the same time, there are other qualities to it. Really good communication, once it’s handled, is super efficient.”
Song said communication — or rather, its lack — was one of the stumbling blocks that troubled teachers and students in the Fall semester.
“There was a period of time in the start that we didn’t have all our ducks lined up,” he said, of efforts to acquire the most efficient platform for the best interaction, adding that each teacher had to discover his own way to make that happen.
Teachers made that transition (he said the Spring session has been easier), but that doesn’t completely make up for the things lost in learning in a traditional classroom. Song said he believes there are teachers “knocking virtual out of the ballpark, but there is a quality to traditional that is not to be beat.”
Song said he works around virtual’s limitations by making himself available one hour a day, bridging the gap that virtual learning creates between teacher and student.
“It’s easy to become another name on the monitor,” he said, adding he also tries to make those classes as interactive as possible.
Digital may work better some
Song concedes the digital format may work better for some teachers. While his expertise is at the secondary level, time as a substitute and feedback from his wife (an elementary teacher) let him know there are some elements of elementary education that are difficult to replicate in a virtual environment. He said that is especially true with the district’s youngest students, “who need more interactivity, auditory and kinetic engagement” than a virtual platform can provide.
But, the secondary level also has its challenges. For example, Song said he spent part of the first semester shuffling up to 320 students around as some realized virtual was not what they were expecting and others felt traditional classes became more dangerous when COVID-19 numbers spiked. While there may be gaps in the pacing of the curriculum and other bumps that had to be worked out, Song said he can’t say one method is better than the other.
After some thought, Song said he would like to return to traditional teaching. But, he also believes it is important to keep virtual as an option. And, he’s quick to laud those who had only two months to expand what had been a virtual academy for a limited number of secondary students to a setting any student can use. While some change was necessary, the district has begun working on those problems, he said, citing, for example, a need for better communication between teachers and administrators, and to be more open to ideas.
Song said while some educators argue traditional in-person learning is the best for students, he believes it depends on the student.
“If students learn in a way that virtual offers, that’s better for them. If they learn in a traditional setting, that’s great. I can’t say one is inherently better than the other. Really, it’s the teacher and how much work the student is ready to put forward. Both have their appeals to them,” he said, adding the better argument may be getting back to normal.