The suspect in a November break-in and spate of destruction at the Great Plains Tech Center is in custody in a Tulsa County jail for another burglary case.
It’s a crime he’s been convicted of committing several times before.
An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 28, 2021, in Comanche County District Court for Zachary David Weatherford, 27, for felony counts of second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property, records indicate.
Weatherford is accused of the Nov. 20, 2021, break-in at the tech center’s south and west wings of Building 100 on the campus, 4500 W. Lee. The break-in resulted in $17,334.46 in damages, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Reinforced glass windows, and glass doors were busted and shattered and offices and classrooms were raided and left with drawers open and paperwork littering the floor.
School security cameras showed the suspect wearing a hoodie and mask inside the school where he remained for about two hours. Video captured images of the suspect carrying a socket wrench after breaking out a window and climbing in through a door window near the outdoor welding shop. There is no information released about what items were taken during the incident.
The break-in took place on Saturday before the school’s Thanksgiving break and was noticed Nov. 22, 2021.
Weatherford has been in custody in Tulsa County on $6,000 bond since Jan. 31 when he received a felony second-degree burglary charge. He waived his preliminary hearing on March 17 and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Monday for that case.
Records indicate Weatherford has been serving a concurrent five-year deferred sentences after pleading guilty in Tulsa County in November 2020 to a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon as well as three counts of second-degree burglary as well as for driving without a driver’s license and unsafe lane use.
Grubbs said he is unsure when Weatherford will be returned to Comanche County to face the burglary allegation.