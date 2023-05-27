A pair of women are accused of using teamwork and a buggy to steal a video game system from a local store.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Thursday for Tammy Gale Dinkins, 51, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Michalyn Baker, 19, of Lawton. Baker is accused of grand larceny and Dinkins of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, records indicate.
The women are accused of going to Walmart, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, on April 9 and working together with a third, unknown person, to steal a Nintendo DES gaming computer valued at $1,099, the warrant affidavit states. Store security provided video of the theft.
Lawton Police Detective Felix Santillan stated Baker and Dinkins were seen in the electronics department asking an employee about the gaming system. After the system was put behind the counter, Dinkins is seen asking for help with the sound bars on display and Baker is seen walking her buggy to the counter, loading the game system into it and then walking toward the exit in the garden center without attempting to pay, the affidavit states. She was seen loading the item into a gray Chevrolet pickup with an unknown man before pulling to the exit to collect Dinkins when she left the store.
Dinkins has a prior September 2008 conviction in Comanche County for uttering forged instruments, records indicate.
The women each have been assigned $25,000 cash warrant bonds upon arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.