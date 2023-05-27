Glass

A pair of women are accused of using teamwork and a buggy to steal a video game system from a local store.

The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Thursday for Tammy Gale Dinkins, 51, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Michalyn Baker, 19, of Lawton. Baker is accused of grand larceny and Dinkins of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

