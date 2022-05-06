La Montanita de la Virgen is a small village in the mountains of Guatemala. Like many remote villages, it has no electricity, beyond a few solar panels and car batteries to run small appliances.
A team of linemen and electrical workers from Oklahoma — including two from Southwest Oklahoma electrical co-ops — are about to bring electricity to the village for the first time.
Jarrod Hooper, of the Cotton Electric Co-op in Walters, has taken a trip to Guatemala before. Justin Marsh, of Southwest Rural Electrical Co-op in Tipton, will be going for the first time, though it’s something he’s wanted to do for a long time.
“I’ve put in to go for the last four years,” Marsh said. “I’m finally getting to go for this one.”
The trip will take place in late July, and the team will work for about three weeks to put in several miles of power lines, as well as install electrical switches and outlets to some buildings in the village. For Marsh, it feels like gratifying work.
“I always thought it was a noble cause,” Marsh said. “The good Lord allows us the chance to work to bring electricity to people, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Electrical poles have already been installed in the village, meaning one of the hardest parts of the installation, clearing through jungle and planting the poles, has already been done ahead of the team’s arrival.
Marsh has worked as a lineman for 19 years. He said he was looking forward to his trip, though he’s not completely sure what to expect.
“I’m excited,” Marsh said. “A little nervous, but mostly excited.”
Hooper is one of about four members of the team who have taken similar volunteer trips. He has already seen first-hand the impact this kind of work can have, and he says it makes a huge difference to the people living in these remote villages.
“You hear stories about people who can’t do their schoolwork after dark except by candlelight, and how getting electricity changed their lives,” Hooper said. “You can see how excited people get about it, especially kids.”
Hooper said that though some of the work will have been done by the time the team arrives, it’s impossible to know exactly how much work it will take to connect the village to the Guatemalan electrical grid. He expects, however, that the work will take no longer than two weeks.
For Hooper, the work is done for the sake of the people in the village. Whether anyone takes notice of the team, and their effort, is something he’s mostly indifferent to.
“It’s not something we do for publicity,” Hooper said. “We’re not going to be taking lots of pictures of ourselves while we’re out there or anything. We’re doing this because we want to help.”