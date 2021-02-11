Oklahoma school teachers and residents with health problems can begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccination Feb. 22, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is ready to move into the next group of qualified recipients in Phase 2 of the state's four-stage vaccination plan, and Stitt and Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said that will mean pre-kindergarten through grade 12 teachers and staff, along with Oklahomans under age 65 with co-morbidities (existing health conditions that make COVID-19 more dangerous for them). State health officials will work with school districts to create distribution plans.
Frye said vaccination efforts will continue for the groups that already qualify, to include Oklahoma residents age 65 and older.