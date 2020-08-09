Lawton Public Schools have spent the summer preparing teachers for a very different classroom environment this year.
With many parents deciding to keep children home, rather than risk returning to the classroom, teachers have had to change their methods and adapt to an unprecedented time, while ensuring every child, whether in the classroom or learning virtually from home, has the same education opportunities.
Many parents are opting out of traditional classrooms and looking toward the virtual world instead, with Lawton Public Schools seeing about 25 percent of their population choosing to stay home this semester. However, Brenda Hatch, Lawton Public Schools Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, says students choosing the virtual option will receive the same education as those who opt for the more traditional method of education.
“We have approximately one-fourth of our student population that has chosen to be taught virtually this year,” Hatch said. “We must be prepared to teach them using a rigorous curriculum that is aligned to what they would have received in the traditional classroom setting. We have worked hard to make sure our virtual lessons are aligned to state academic standards and our district scope and sequence for equity purposes and to make the transition as smooth as possible for students moving from traditional to virtual or from virtual back to traditional.”
Preparing teachers, who have never taught online, to transition into the virtual classroom was no simple task and involved a multi-week bootcamp designed to guide teachers smoothly into the virtual and traditional classrooms as well as integrate teacher-made videos that will be used in the online classrooms, into the process.
“We started providing teachers with virtual teaching and technology training for two weeks in May,” Hatch said. “We have a team of 40 teachers who have spent the last two weeks at our Virtual Boot Camp developing the basic outline of weekly virtual lessons that are aligned to our Pacing Maps. Teachers across the district will be able to take these model introductory lessons and add their teaching videos and additional resources to complete the lessons. Our goal is to have equity across the district when it comes to what is being taught while giving each teacher the autonomy to make the lessons their own.”
Several teachers attending the educator boot camp Tuesday praised the training but understand there are still hurdles going into this semester and believe teamwork will help make this a successful semester.
“The biggest hurdle will be taking what we’re used to doing in the classroom and what we’re good at doing in the classroom and trying to fit it into a virtual setting,” Almor West Elementary teacher Sydney Bigall said. “We’re making sure our children are still getting the same information that they’d get in a classroom trying to do it virtually to make sure they still have equitable access.”
Nichole Jones, also a teacher at Almor West, suggested everyone exercise patience going into this unprecedented time.
“It is going to require a lot patience and grace for this to be successful,” Jones said. “There is a lot of learning for all of us and it’s going to take our entire community to really just understand that the hearts of educators and the hearts of Lawton Public Schools are really for our children and the future of our community and to just give us grace. We’re doing everything we can to ensure our students success and safety.”
Not all teachers will focus on virtual learning this semester, though. Deanna Burly, of Lawton High School, and Bethany Morlett of MacArthur Middle School, have been training to return to the traditional classroom. The teachers are anticipating a different experience this year but would like to keep classroom as close to traditional as possible.
“In the past I’ve been used to doing a lot of group activities,” said Morlett. “That’s going to have to change and be adapted a little bit differently, since our desks have to be spread out and socially distance. But I think that with the tools we have been provided by the district, we can adapt those activities to still include collaboration amongst the students and find different ways to reach all learners.”
Burly is optimistic about the upcoming semester and believes communication between students, teachers, and guardians is key to the success of Lawton’s plans to reopen Aug. 24.
“I don’t think it’s going to look anything like what we normally expect at the start of the school year,” Burly said. “But I do believe that it’s going to work. It will be constantly changing, I believe, at least the first semester. We will have some students that come to school and expect it to be just like school has always been. We will have some that have chosen to take all of their instruction at home and beyond. Communication is going to be important for students. They need to know that there is going to be a lot of questions that might come up and they shouldn’t be afraid to ask their teacher. We are there to help and we want to make sure that they have the tools they need and if something’s not working right or they need help with something we really need that communication.”