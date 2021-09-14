The Lawton Heritage Association will celebrate the 142nd birthday of Mattie Beal Payne with an afternoon tea on Saturday.
The tea will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Mattie Beal House, Southwest 5th and Summit. Guests will enjoy eating by candlelight and listening to soothing music. Table-side service will be offered and will include various fruits, hand-crafted sandwiches, scones, cookies, homemade jam, cream and tea.
Tickets are $20 and will be sold through Eventbrite, by calling 580-678-3156, or emailing lawtonheritageassociation.inc@gmail.com Tickets will be sold through today.