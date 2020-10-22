Work began Monday on the major taxiway at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, as part of a project intended to upgrade the runway.
GCC Enterprises, Dallas, won a $2.342 million bid earlier this year that will focus on a long-planned upgrade of the runway: sealing cracks and joints in the pavement, replacing deteriorating sections of pavement, and installing an underground drainage system the length of the runway, on both sides. As part of that project, the runway will be closed to aviation traffic for two months, meaning Taxiway A, the airport’s major taxiway, will become the access for aircraft that land at the airport.
Before the runway can be taken out of service, Taxiway A must be prepared to function as the airport’s major landing site. Airport Director Barbara McNallly said the project won’t be without pain.
“We will feel it,” she said, of work that will prevent large aircraft — to include military transports — from landing at Lawton for the duration of the runway work, meaning they won’t be buying the aviation fuel that has become a major revenue source for the airport as commercial traffic drops during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McNally said the contractor expects to begin work on the runway Nov. 9-10, or as soon as workers complete work ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the safety area around the taxiway pavement. The work includes grading to level out unpaved ground along the taxiway, especially along its south end. Those areas off the pavement are the “safety area” and must be smoothed out to provide a stable surface should an aircraft run off the pavement, McNally said. In addition to dirt work, taxiway work also will include some drainage work on the south end of the taxiway.
Because the FAA is requiring the work to be done — and made that request after the construction project had been awarded — it already has added the cost of that additional work to the grant, McNally said. Because of funding designated to the airport through the federal CARES Act, the entire project will be funded federally, rather than requiring the traditional 10 percent local matching funds.
Work on the taxiway is expected to take 20 days, with other upgrades to include new pavement markings and exchanging taxiway lights for runway lights.
Once that is completed, aviation traffic will be moved to the taxiway while work begins on a runway project expected to last through early January.
Because large aircraft will not be able to use the 5,000-foot-long taxiway, military flights will be diverted to Oklahoma City for the duration of the runway work, then return to Lawton when the runway reopens. McNally said the taxiway will be sufficient for general aviation and smaller commercial flights. American Eagle said earlier this summer it would bring in smaller aircraft to handle its daily flights between Lawton and Dallas-Fort Worth. Airport officials also have said any aircraft using Lawton will have to use visual approaches because the instrument landing system will be shut down for the duration of the project.
The new underdrain system designed to funnel away groundwater is expected to resolve a problem with cracks in the runway concrete. That cracking prompted the airport to close its runway to most heavy aircraft between February and October 2016, after a preliminary analysis indicated those aircraft were causing the cracking. An in-depth engineering analysis found the problem actually was groundwater ponding under the runway, meaning removal of the water is expected to resolve the issue.