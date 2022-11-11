A week’s worth of work is now on its way to mail boxes across the county.
The Comanche County Treasurer’s Office has completed the 2022 property tax statements and sent the documents out Thursday, said Comanche County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley. Adjusting for today’s federal holiday, that means property owners across the county should begin receiving the statements in their mail boxes by the weekend or early next week.
Brantley’s team printed 53,596 property tax statements — 39,075 for individuals and 14,521 for mortgage companies — that total $84,276,077 in property taxes due for the 2022 tax year. That compares to $80,172,372 in property taxes in 2021.
The routine followed by Treasurer’s Office staff is a time-honored tradition: waiting until the tax rolls are certified by the county assessor (that was done Nov. 2), then receiving the information and printing statements so the documents are ready to stuff into envelopes that are mailed to property owners. Brantley said because state law allows the county to place up to 10 statements in a single envelope when all the properties are owned by the same person, that means sorting through all the statements to identify them. It’s time consuming, but worth the effort.
“It saves the postage fee,” Brantley said, of being able to mail what otherwise would be multiple statements to the same address for payment.
Her staff finished their work about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and spent Thursday morning checking the final envelopes arranged in boxes stacked in the center of the office before they were sent to the post office for delivery.
That means the process now moves to property owners.
In Oklahoma, property owners may pay their taxes in one lump sum, or split their tax in half and make two payments. While mortgage companies always make one payment, Brantley said individuals frequently make two payments to lessen the impact on their wallets. The first half is due Dec. 31, if an owner wants to avoid a delinquency payment. The second half is due March 31, and the Treasurer’s Office will send out reminders March 1 to remind you of that fact.
The bottom half of the property tax statement should be included with the payment to ensure proper credit, she said. Payments may be made via mail or by going to the Treasurer’s Office, located on the third floor of the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The office will accept credit and debit card payments; residents also may pay online at OKTAXROLLS.COM. Card payments made on line or in the office will have a 2.9 percent convenience fee added; VISA debit cards have a flat fee of $3.95.
Brantley said people also should remember the courthouse is closed today for Veteran’s Day, and on Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 26-27 for the Christmas holiday; and Jan. 2 for the New Year’s Day holiday.
Information is available by calling the County Treasurer’s Office at 355-5763.