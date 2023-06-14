What makes a cake a good cake? What makes a pie a good pie?
It wasn’t an easy task four judges were facing on Tuesday morning. At the OHCE Pie & Cake Fair in the McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 2007 NW 52nd, they had to determine the first, second and third best pie or cake in the respective category.
In total, 18 cakes or pies were submitted, including some by residents of the McMahon Tomlinson nursing home and Lawton residents, but mostly by OHCE members.
When it comes to making cakes and pies, however, experience seems to pay off. So it was the carrot cake made by three nursing home residents, Donelda Lindsey, Vickey Rackler and Treda Furness, that won the top spot in the cake category. A German chocolate cake won second and a pina colada cake placed third.
“It’s hard work, and love,” Lindsey said about the secret to a good cake.
The cake category was judged by Donna Jung, who works for OSU Canadian County, and Thad Hulbert, who works at Comanche County Emergency Management.
In the pie category, the two judges Alana Pack, who also works at Comanche County Emergency Management, and Toni Brite, who is an administrator at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, decided for a coconut cream pie as winner, with a pecan pie and a chocolate cream pie taking second and third place.
The pies and cakes were judged based on appearance and taste, according to Carol Hart, Family and Consumer Science Educator for Comanche County from OSU Extension. First place won $25, second won $15, and third place got to take $10 home.
“We love to cook, and we love to share,” OHCE County President Letha Seibold said.