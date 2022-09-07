ANADARKO — A man banging on the closed Caddo County Courthouse Saturday afternoon is now housed in its jail after, police said, he came at an officer with a crowbar.
ANADARKO — A man banging on the closed Caddo County Courthouse Saturday afternoon is now housed in its jail after, police said, he came at an officer with a crowbar.
It took a Taser, a tackle and a squirt of pepper spray to take him into custody.
A felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of a felony was filed Tuesday in Caddo County District Court for Ian Konklyn Hummingbird, 35, of Anadarko, records indicate. He also received misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property under $1,000 and resisting police.
Anadarko police were called around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to the courthouse regarding a man banging on its front doors. Officer Kyle Young stated he and another officer arrived to find Hummingbird standing with a crowbar and refusing to drop it when told, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“Ian told us that we were going to have to shoot him,” Young stated. The officer responded that he wouldn’t.
When told he was going to be Tasered, Hummingbird came at the officers and he was shot with the darts, to no effect, the affidavit states. Approaching another officer with the crowbar in hand, Hummingbird was tackled and the crowbar was taken away, Young stated.
Hummingbird continued to resist, keeping his hands underneath his torso. After a 2-second burst of pepper spray to his face, officers were able to get him into handcuffs, Young stated. He was decontaminated before being booked into jail.
Investigators reported some markings and a small hole on a pillar outside the courthouse.
Hummingbird has prior felony convictions in Caddo County for domestic assault and battery and assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Due to the prior convictions, Hummingbird faces between 10 years to life behind bars if convicted of the latest charges.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.