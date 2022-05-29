On Monday night, Taren Cabelka made history.
Cabelka was voted to be the first woman elected president of the Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS to serve into the local non-profit’s 70th year.
“I’m proud to be the first female president of the Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS,” she said. “I did not think I would be here when I joined 2½ years ago.”
Cabelka follows former president Ronnie Eddins in the role. She joins three other women in lead roles with local chapters of the service organization. Jenny Clement Shaw is the incoming president of the Great Plains AMBUCS for its 40th anniversary year. Kristen Farmer is the incoming president of the Mountain Metro chapter.
“This is the first time all three Lawton AMBUCS clubs have had female presidents at the same time,” Cabelka said.
The three enter office in June and serve through May 2023, respectively.
The Lawton Chapter of Lawton was chartered in 1953 and is a non-profit charitable organization. The AMBUCS mission is dedicated to inspiring people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence, through a nationwide network of volunteer chapters working in partnership with physical, occupational and speech therapists; by providing Amtryke adaptive trykes, scholarships for therapists and many forms of community service.
Cabelka credits her fellow chapter members with setting the plate for successful service in her role.
“I love my civic group,” she said. “Such a great group of individuals.”
The incoming president is thinking big for the year to come.
Ambitious goals are set, according to Cabelka. Among those is making the annual Pancake Day successful with a 100 percent profit margin that goes back to the organization’s mission. This means continuing the goal of building more than 40 ramps throughout the city to assist those in need, she said.
Another goal is in gaining new members.
Cabelka has a local law firm, Cabelka Law PLLC. She credits someone special with helping her and Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver join the chapter at the same time.
“I’m forever grateful to retired Judge Ken Harris for pushing my application through as one of the first female members of the Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS,” she said.
Cabelka hopes to be that catalyst to help others help her grow the organization.
“Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS meets every Thursday at noon at Salas Urban Catina, 247 E. Gore,” she said. “I’ll save a seat for anyone interested in learning more about our group and considering joining.”