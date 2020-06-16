CARNEGIE — COVID-19 is credited with causing the cancellation of the Tanedooah Family Reunion, slated for this weekend.
The annual Tanedooah Family Reunion has been canceled, according to Helen Eckiwaudah, reunion organizer. The event was to be held this weekend at the home of the late Billy Evans and Dorrita Horse, east of Carnegie.
According to Eckiwaudah, this is the second time the reunion has been canceled. It was also canceled in June 1942, when many members of the family were called to serve in World War II.
During the warm months of the year, Tanedooah would call his family together for a feast, prayers and traditional Kiowa ceremonies, according to Eckiwaudah. The family of John Oliver Tanedooah and William “Cornbread” Tanedooah have carried on this tradition for over 110 years.
The family consists of descendants of Tanedooah (1844-1921) and Tar-so-ee (1849-1937) and their nine children — Tainpeah, Daugomah, Kau-tone-pau-hoodle (Mrs. Tsoodle), Ke-he-to-bau-mah (Abbie Daingkau), Henry Tanedooah, John Oliver Tanedooah, Henry Tanedooah, Asequit-tah (Mrs. Eagleheart), and Gat-kau-dah-pone-mah (Eunice Cozad).
The event is expected to return in June 2021.