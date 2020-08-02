Take our new poll Aug 2, 2020 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Take our new pollTell us your thoughts about how your child should go back to school this year.Take our poll at: https://lawtonconstitution.secondstreetapp.com/Back-to-School-Choices/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Multimedia News featured Lawton Rangers’ annual rodeo breakfast Saturday at LO Arena News Serving Day in Lawton Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesFort Sill identifies soldier found unresponsiveResidents ask council to rescind mask mandate32-year-old man accused of sexually messaging teenSoldier found unresponsiveHomemade trike leads to wreck, road rash, hospital, ticketCity extends boil orderFISTA plans on track, LEDC officials sayMan accused of hit-and-run being held on $250,000 bondScott's benefits from grant designed to offset effect of COVID-19Injunction halts impeachment hearing of Kiowa chairman CollectionsSpray park upgradesSit, Stay, Read at the Lawton Public LibraryNational Finals PlaydayMarlow Fourth of July parade