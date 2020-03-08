WEATHERFORD — Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) recently honors 137 students for their academic achievements and service.
Campus nominating committees select the students based on academic achievements, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities and potential for continued success.
Students from the Lawton area included:
Altus: Leticia Castro, Madison Cook, Solveig Feller, Jace Zacharias; Cache: Whitney Callen; Chattanooga: Macee Hilliary; Duncan: Kennedy Stewart, Hayden Webb, Ian Beyer; Elgin: Dylan Langford, Kyla Plumbtree, Denise Anderson; Frederick: Drew Biggs, Jade Hernandez, Brooklyn Johnson, Terra Morrison; Lawton (Eisenhower): Phillip Nguyen, Michelle Tahah; Lawton (MacArthur): Osakpolo Akpiri.