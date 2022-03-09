Southwestern Oklahoma State University recently honored students during a Distinguished Student Award ceremony/reception Feb. 27.
The awards highlighted student academic achievement, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities and potential for continued success.
Students from Southwest Oklahoma included: David Craig, Altus High School; Sarah Stoffels and Cassiday Thompson, Anadarko High School; Landen Abbott and Ian Gunnarschaja, Cache High School; Justin Billingsley, Caden Bowles and Caleb Taylor, Duncan High School; Taylor Ford, Levi Glover, Hunter Hampton and Lauren Mandakunis, Elgin High School; and Taylor Stacey, Frederick High School.