For the last two years, Lawton’s yearly Open Streets event has been canceled, with its future uncertain.
This year, the Lawton Public Library is partnering with Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma and various community organizations for the SWOK Trails Fest, an event Tanya Organ, the community engagement librarian for the library, hopes will be a first step toward bringing back Open Streets.
Trails Fest is an event geared toward getting the Lawton-Fort Sill community involved in outdoor exercise. It will take place over two days, Friday and Saturday, and will include a StoryWalk scavenger hunt, hosted by the library, a bicycle tour of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, kayaking and paddle sports at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area on Fort Sill (visitor pass required) and various primitive camping and bike riding events.
While all this year’s events will take place in Lawton, Fort Sill or at the wildlife refuge, Organ said that the hope for coming years is that other communities in Southwest Oklahoma get involved with the program.
“We’re hoping to have events in places like Elgin and Cache and other places that have trails available in the future,” Organ said.
The first event of Trails Fest will be one hosted by the library, the StoryWalk scavenger hunt. At 5 p.m. on Friday, anyone interested in participating can pick up a story sheet from the library’s booth at Elmer Thomas Park. The sheet will guide participants in their search for items, providing clues and general locations. Vendors associated with the Open Streets program also will sell various items related to outdoor activity and healthy living on the same day, from 5-9 p.m. at Elmer Thomas Park.