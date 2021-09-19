There was reason for hearts to race in celebration Friday morning at Southwestern Medical Center.
With the official ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open its doors, the new cardiac catheterization lab is open and available to Southwest Oklahomans at the hospital, 5602 W. Lee.
Southwestern Medical Center CEO Elizabeth Jones joined Chamber of Commerce President Dr. Krista Smith-Ratliff, Pat Holloway with the Oklahoma Heart Hospital who have partnered with the hospital, and Joe Diaz, a chamber redcoat, the future in heart healthcare is here. The CEO said it’s a boon for those needing treatments.
“It’s the next step in heart care,” she said.
The “cath lab,” as it’s called, is a $4.2 million godsend for patients in need of cardio services, Jones said. Although Friday was the day with hoopla, the lab has been in use all week. This have gone smoothly, according to the CEO.
“It was awesome,” she said. “Team, congratulations.”
Jones credited its partnership with the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City with getting to this point where heart catheterizations, pacemaker treatments and more will be available in Lawton. Interventional heart services close to home can be a difference maker.
“This helps our community members get care locally,” she said.
Zack Whitehead is a radiographer tasked with using the new device. He’d used a similar device for 8 years at another hospital. While offering angiograms and peripheral treatments, he said there’s confidence in the device.
“Now anyone can come here, stay close to home, in town, and we can do it,” he said.