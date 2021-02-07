A woman was arrested Friday afternoon outside a south Lawton grocery store after she was accused of “a’swingin’ and a’swearin.’”
Lawton Police Officer Gerrardo Vallejo said he was sent to the parking lot of Discount Food, 1311 W. Lee, around 4 p.m. on the report of a woman who was swinging a baseball bat at customers. He arrived to find her “still screaming and using profanity,” according to the report. Vallejo said multiple families stopped and watched the scene unfold.
Vallejo said the woman was incoherent and rambling nonsense. She also smelled of alcohol.
The store owner said the woman had been told several times she was banned from the property. She usually left before officers could arrive. This time, he said when he saw her screaming and swinging the bat, he knew she was scaring his customers.
According to the report, another witness said she had a swing and a miss while swinging the bat towards him.
The woman was arrested for disturbing the peace and trespassing.