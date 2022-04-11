The Southwest Intermediary Finance Team (SWIFT) received a $3 million grant from the Economic Development Association for funding businesses and entrepreneurship in rural Oklahoma.
The grant is made up of money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
SWIFT is a non-profit intermediary fund affiliated with Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. The fund was started in 2015 with the goal of funding rural development via allocating government grant funds and investment capital, without having to allocate the extra money needed to pay full time salaries to employees, as other intermediary funds do.
To that end, according to the fund director Doug Misak, the fund benefits by being almost entirely run by people employed by the university, meaning that apart from operating costs for the fund, and stipends for occasional travel and gas, no money from the fund is used to pay salaries and associated costs.
Funds given to SWIFT are allocated according to rules specified by the USDA, which also provides it and similar organizations with grant funding. According to the USDA’s official definition of “rural,” funds given to SWIFT cannot go to a business or similar entity in an area with a population greater than 50,000, or a community that is part of a larger metropolitan area.
This is the largest grant given to SWIFT in its seven years of operation. Currently, the organization has invested at least $600,000 into the Comanche County area and has pledged to invest more into Comanche and other counties nearby.
Misak said that the organization has so far been extremely successful in loaning money to start-ups and businesses in Oklahoma.
“So far, in all the loans we’ve given, we’ve never had a default,” Misak said.
The SWIFT program received praise from several Oklahoma representatives, including Congressman Frank Lucas, who spoke about the importance of the work done by SWIFT and by the Economic Development Association.
“The EDA’s CARES Act funding was designed by Congress to support job creation and fuel economic growth,” Lucas said. “And today’s grant announcement will continue to do just that. I thank the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Administration for helping create more opportunities for Oklahoma.”