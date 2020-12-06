“Yeah, right.”
Not the reaction one might expect coming from someone whose in-hand sweepstakes game piece revealed a prize package consisting of a $10,000 gift card and shopping spree.
This particular sweepstakes had been but one event scheduled to mark the year-long celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), according to Loyd Brumfield, public relations specialist, AAFES headquarters, Dallas.
The celebration “started in July 2020 and our celebration will continue through July 2021,” he said.
Winning game pieces for the sweepstakes were affixed to “Subway Sip. Rip. Ultimate Trip” beverage cups and distributed at random to AAFES stores worldwide, according to Brumfield.
Shala Morita, an 8th-grade special education teacher at MacArthur Middle School in Lawton and an Army veteran, sat in her car staring in disbelief at the game piece.
“To be honest,” Morita admitted, “I almost didn’t rip it off and look at it, because I’ve never won anything before in my life.”
Finding herself in between errands and pressed for time as she walked out of the Fort Sill main exchange that October day, she hurriedly picked up lunch at the Subway restaurant located in the food court.
With a nod to elevated COVID-19 precautions adherence, she gathered up her meal and retreated to the isolation of her car in the exchange parking lot, where she enjoyed her lunch.
Morita kept thinking, “this can’t be real,” about her game piece.
She didn’t say anything to her husband of 21 years, Richard Morita, or show him her winning game piece until after it had been officially verified by AAFES weeks later.
Truth be told, she submitted her information to AAFES (all the while completely unaware of the significance of the date) on the final day she could do so and still be awarded the prize package.
Having come in just under the wire, Morita had indeed won a $10,000 shopping spree.
Morita was honored at the Fort Sill main exchange Saturday with a brief yet festive formal presentation ceremony, resplendent with green and yellow Subway balloons and banners and held in the food court directly in front of the main exchange’s Subway restaurant.
Then, accompanied by several Fort Sill exchange managers and greeted inside the main store by various department supervisors, each at the ready to assist her, Morita enjoyed shopping all by herself, as the main exchange had not yet opened its doors for business.
Her $10,000 gift card could not have come at a more opportune time of year.
The Moritas have two teenage sons, Richart, 19, and Sethe, 17.
In addition to Christmas gifting, husband Richard’s birthday is New Year’s Eve, both sons will celebrate their birthdays in January, and Morita’s birthday falls in early February, followed not long after by Valentines Day.
In addition to gifts for others, Morita sought out an item or two for herself, with her first in-store destination being ladies shoes.
Before her career move to MMS in Lawton, Morita taught pre-K through high school students in Central High. The dress code for teachers in this community allowed Morita to wear nice jeans with tall boots to school.
Changing not only school districts but dress codes upon her move to MMS, Morita felt a pair of short boots would better complement the dress slacks she wears in her classroom these days. She found just the pair during her shopping spree.
Initially enlisting in the Oklahoma Army National Guard as a private first class, Morita enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and its Army ROTC program.
She graduated OU with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and was commissioned an Army officer. Branched air defense artillery, she spent her entire three-year military service obligation assigned to units at Fort Bliss, Texas. Her military service totaled about five years.